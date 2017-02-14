Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have sparked reunion rumours after being spotted holding hands and looking close at the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

The pair split in 2015 after four years of on-again-off-again dating, but it looks like they may have rekindled their spark this awards season.

"As soon as Andrew finished his meal he made a beeline for her and gave her a huge hug," a source told The Sun. "They chatted and laughed for at least half an hour. They looked very animated and happy to be together."

Vanity Fair previously noted that they Hollywood stars "spent much of the night in rapture of one another" at a BAFTAs nominees dinner on Saturday.

While they officially parted ways in April 2015, Garfield recently named Stone as the person he would bring to a secluded island telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Emma Stone. I love Emma. She's all right. She can come."

Stone has also shared the love with her ex saying, "He's someone I still love very much. It's been interesting [since we split]. It's been a good year. And sad. Pros and cons."