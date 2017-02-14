X-Men star Hugh Jackman has undergone another procedure to remove skin cancer from his nose and has once again urged people to wear sunscreen.

It is the sixth time the 48-year-old Australian actor has received treatment for basal cell carcinoma, the most common, and treatable, form of skin cancer.

He shared a picture of his bandaged face on social media.

Writing on Twitter, Jackman said: "Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN."

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN pic.twitter.com/IA7N6Ca3Oe — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 13, 2017

Jackman, who has described himself as "a good example of making sure you get checkups and listening to your wife", first underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma in 2013.

In a video interview with People magazine in 2015, he said: "I discovered I had skin cancer while filming X-Men: Days of Future Past. My make-up artist said, 'You've got a little spot of blood here on your nose...'"

Jackman, who did not wear sunscreen while growing up in Australia, thought the blood was due to a fight sequence in the movie. But when his nose still hadn't healed after a few weeks he went to a doctor, having been urged to do so by his wife, actress and producer Deborra-Lee Furness. After a biopsy he learned he had basal cell carcinoma.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at a screening of his film Eddie the Eagle in Melbourne in March 2016

"One in five are going to have skin cancer," he warned. "If you don't wear sunscreen before you're 10 that goes up by 50 per cent. So, it's the new normal for everybody."

Hugh Jackman shares a photo after undergoing skin cancer treatment in February 2016

Jackman's new film, the X-Men spin-off adventure Logan, opens in cinemas on March 3.