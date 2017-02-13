A London bookshop has stepped into the ongoing twitter spat between Piers Morgan and J.K Rowling over the presenter's support of Donald Trump by trolling him in the most perfect way imaginable.

The Harry Potter author expressed glee on Twitter at the broadcaster being sworn at by Australian comedian Jim Jefferies after Morgan refused to call President Trump's travel ruling a Muslim ban during an appearance on a US talk show.

Rowling wrote on the social networking site: "Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f*** off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined."

Morgan wasn't exactly thrilled at her comments and wrote back saying he'd never read any of her best-selling books.

"This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter", he said, prompting a bitter battle of words between the pair.

Now north London's Big Green Bookshop has entered the row and has started Tweeting Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone word-by-word to Morgan.

The entire project will take 32,567 tweets to complete - at the moment they're just 236 tweets in.

.@piersmorgan He was almost twice as tall as a normal man and at least five times as wide. He looked simply too big to be allowed, 229/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 13, 2017

.@piersmorgan and his feet in their leather boots were like baby dolphins. In his vast, muscular arms he was holding...231/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 13, 2017

.@piersmorgan a bundle of blankets. "Hagrid," said Dumbledore, sounding relieved. "At last. & where did you get that motorcycle?" 232/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 13, 2017

Meanwhile the row between Rowling and Morgan is still rumbling on, though it does appear as if the Harry Potter author may have had the last world on this one.

JK Rowling with Emma Stone and Eddie Redmayne at the BAFTAs

Before she attended the BAFTA awards in London yesterday, she tweeted a screenshot of an old article that reported how her sixth Harry Potter novel - Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - beat Morgan’s autobiography to be named book of the year at the British Book Awards.

Alongside the photo, the author added the hashtag #StillHurts.