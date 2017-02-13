Multi-Grammy-winner Adele has fuelled speculation that she has tied the knot with long-term partner Simon Konecki by thanking her "husband" onstage at the awards show in Los Angeles.

Accepting her Album of the Year award - one of five gongs she took home on the night - Adele said: "I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son - you're the only reason I do it."

The 28-year-old superstar and 42-year-old Konecki have been together since 2011 and have a four-year-old son, Angelo.

Adele's 'husband' Simon Konecki cheers her on as she takes to the stage

Reports earlier this month suggested Adele and Konecki had married after she was seen with a gold band on her ring finger. The singer's representatives were quoted as having "no comment" at the time.

During her time on the Grammys stage at the Staples Center on Sunday night, Adele also made reference to her estranged father, Mark Evans.

When thanking her manager Jonathan Dickins while accepting her Record of the Year award, Adele said: "I owe you everything.

"We've been together for 10 years and I love you like you're my dad.

"I don't love my dad, that's the thing... But I love you like I would love my dad."

Adele also told the audience about the difficulties she had faced as a new mother.

"In my pregnancy and through becoming a mother, I lost a lot of myself," she said. "I struggled and I still do struggle being a mum. It's really hard.

"But tonight, winning this kind of feels full circle and a bit of me has come back to myself."