Toughest Place to Be returns with an Irish nurse working in one of the most dangerous places on Earth.

Pick of the day

Toughest Place to Be . . ., 9.35pm, RTÉ One

In this award winning factual entertainment format, an ordinary Irish worker leaves their day job behind to travel abroad to experience their job in some of the toughest conditions on the planet.

In this opening episode an experienced Irish A&E nurse travels to one of the most violent places on earth, Tegucigalpa, in Honduras.

Berna Breen an experienced Irish A&E nurse travels to one of the most violent places on earth, Tegucigalpa, in Honduras.

Working in the Accident & Emergency department of the main public hospital, she faces the traumatic effects of a gang war that marks this city out as one of the most dangerous and volatile places on earth.

Movie Choice of the day

Paper Towns, 8.00pm, Sky Cinema Drama

Here's a really enjoyable comedy-drama, directed by Jake Schreier, based on the 2008 novel of the same name by John Green.

Nat Wolff and Cara Delevingne star in this coming-of-age tale about Quentin 'Q' Jacobsen (Wolff) and Margo Roth Spiegelman (Delevingne), his childhood friend and object of affection. In the process, Quentin explores the relationship with his friends including his compatibility with Margo.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 8.00pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

With her relationship at breaking point, Whitney confides in Lauren, while Lee speaks to Mick.

Meanwhile, Michelle is disappointed when she arranges to meet an old friend and he doesn't turn up as planned. Jay invites Michelle to join him at Ben for a drink instead.

Elsewhere, Jay is struggling after hearing the results of Roxy's medical report.

Also today, Tina and Donna enjoy a night out together.

Finally, Ian gives Jane an early Valentine's Day present but she isn't impressed by it, while Stacey suggests Carmel should take Arthur to baby yoga.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

The Sopranos, Sky Box Sets

Every episode of the multi-award-winning mob drama, named the best-written television show in history by the Writers Guild of America, returns to Sky Box Sets.

Over the course of six seasons, the late James Gandolfini and a sensational ensemble cast, including Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, deal with myriad personal and professional problems, from power struggles and affairs, to violence and the threat of exposure and betrayal.

Hailed as a masterpiece by critics, The Sopranos is simply unmissable TV.

From Thursday 16 February

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Girls, 10.00pm, Sky Atlantic

There's been a bit a backlash against Lena Dunham's comedy drama but it's been an absolute blast for its five seasons. So there.

Anyway, as Girls heads into its sixth and final season, it's six months on from the last time out. Hannah is enjoying some newly-found success, and her new job leads to her making an acquaintance that will prove pivotal in her life.

As for the others, Marnie and Ray are giving their relationship another go, but things get quite complicated rather quickly.

Post-divorce, Marnie is looking to break old habits, while Ray is aggravated by having to co-exist with Jessa and Adam's intense relationship.