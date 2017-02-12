Stephen Fry kicked the 2017 BAFTAs off with a bang by taking aim at Donald Trump, in particular the US President's comments about Meryl Streep.

As seems to be customary at big awards ceremonies these days, the BAFTA host didn't waste any time going for the jugular of the Republican president. He opened this year's ceremony by referencing Streep's public spat with President Trump after her passionate speech at the Golden Globes, where she criticised Trump for mocking a disabled reporter.

Subsequently, Trump took to Twitter to blast the esteemed American star, deeming her "overrated".

However, it looks like Fry is most definitely Team Streep, referencing the actress in his opening monologue. He entered the stage saying: "I look down on row after row of the most overrated people on the planet in their beautiful borrowed evening wear", while Streep was seen laughing at the gag.

Fry later called her "one of the greatest actresses of all time. Only a blithering idiot would think otherwise!"

He added: "I would say underrated to be honest."

Fry then hammered his point home by walking into the audience to plant a big ol' kiss on Meryl's face. Aww.

And to take matters further, when he was introducing the first award of the night, Fry had another dig at Trump's close relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Fry joked to laughter from the audience: "Let's find out who the Russians have decided have won."

