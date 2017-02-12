In this week's Valentine special comedian Des Bishop and dancing partner Giulia were voted off as Dancing with the Stars was reduced to just seven competing celebrities.

First through were Aoibhín and Vitali, followed by Dayl and Ksenia, Katherine and Kai, and on until the two Des lads and Denise were left.

Des and Giulia ended up being the unlucky couple, despite putting in a solid performance with a paso doble to U2 song When Loves Comes to Town, with Des dressed as a matador.

It was great fun," Des said after the result was announced. "I thought we were really entertaining. As for partner Giulia, he said: "We had a great relationship. It's disappointing but it was great fun."

Ironically, judge Brian had earlier said that he was "quite happy with the performance", adding that he felt that Des was "becoming a contender".Fellow judge Loraine also praised Des. "You are that matador – keep it going," she said.

Then third judge Darren topped it all by saying that Des had "gone from comedian to competitor".

But when the public voted, Des Bishop was no longer a contender. He was on his way home.