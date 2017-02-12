Stephen Fry hosts his 12th British Academy Film Awards show tonight and he's certainly made a few marks over the years with his remarks.

Noted as a master of the humorous quip, and occasionally courting controversy, the 59-year-old has turned this event into something quite personal – and sometimes he gets hammered for it.

But that's more a reflection of the angry times we live in than on Fry himself. He may poke fun at people and push the boundaries a little, but it's all done with his irresistible cheeky schoolboy manner.

Here are 12 of his best remarks about the BAFTAs, in no particular order . . .

1: talking about Orlando Bloom

"Under my stern tutelage, and carefully positioned guiding hand, [Bloom] found stardom... as a rent boy in Wilde."

2: offering his take on the success that's followed Penelope Cruz around

"So popular that they’ve named a beach, a park and a leisure activity after her."

3: on what the Americans bring to that very British of franchises, James Bond

"So, half a century of James Bond. We are so proud of it. An enduring collaboration of dashing British style and eccentricity, and that very special American quality of - oh, what’s the word - money."

4: He offers a twist in the tail while commenting on Bond's arch-nemesis

"This year . . . 007 came up against his most formidable adversary yet – a steely, implacable foe who has run a secret, powerful syndicate for 60 years. As ever, Bond emerged victorious when, in the final scene, he threw Her Majesty out of a helicopter."

5: Fry offers his opinion on Les Mis

"Les Miserables, from the classic French novel, with music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, featuring stand-out Australian and American performances, is – of course – a British film."

6: on the seemingly endless Hobbit films

"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – a film I played a small part in, though my part remains in the cutting-room, thus making it, for me, The Hobbit: A Wasted Bloody Journey [But] if they can find a way to squeeze - by which I mean, of course, 'lovingly craft' - another six films out of the slim volume that Tolkien wrote, you can expect to see me in The Hobbit."

7: Fry on the double disappointment of Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln

"Last year, I actually got several emails inviting me to join this film. 'At last, the call from Steven Spielberg has come!', I thought. Sadly, when I looked closer, I realised that I'd been invited to join LinkedIn.

8: clearly playing to the gallery while respecting Oprah Winfrey

"Her performance was so moving in The Butler, I almost gave mine the afternoon off."

9: the same kind-of goes for Gillian Anderson

"She's utterly bilingual; she speaks fluent English and flawless American."

10: when he went all IKEA about Alicia Vikander

"A woman so Swedish she comes flat-packed."

11 : Fry compares 12 Years a Slave to his own physical appearance

"It filled me with a mixture of shock, fear and horror that I haven’t experienced since seeing myself naked in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows."

And finally . . .

12: last year he quit Twitter after his quip about costume design winner Jenny Beavan caused social media uproar

Following her acceptance speech and once she had left the stage, Fry said: "Only one of the great cinematic costume designers would come to the awards dressed like a bag lady."

Following the backlash, he tweeted that Beavan remained a "dear friend" who had got the joke.