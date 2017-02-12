A new report has concluded that live entertainment in Ireland generated revenue to the tune of €1.7 billion over a 12-month period.

The various events, ranging from music to theatre, attractions and exhibitions, also employed over 11,000 people as well as drawing nearly 300,000 overseas visitors.

Over 4 million people attending live events, creating 3.7 million bed nights in hotels and guesthouses, in figures were revealed in Let's Celebrate 2017 The Cultural and Economic Contribution of Live Entertainment Events in Ireland.

The report, the first time a detailed study has been carried out into the industry in Ireland, was undertaken by communications consultant Justin Green, with economic research conducted by London-based international firm, BOP Consulting.

The report also has contributions from the likes of Paul McGuinness, the former U2 Manager, promoters Caroline Downey, Peter Aiken and Denis Desmond, and Michael O’Leary of Ryanair.

Other contributors included Moya Doherty, Louis Walsh, Simon Cowell, Henry Mountcharles, Niall Stokes of Hot Press, Robbie Williams, Michael Flatley, Michael Bublé, Brendan O’Carroll, Hozier, Danny O’Donoghue from the Script, Daniel O'Donnell and Panti Bliss.