Country music singer Nathan Carter has announced another major gig in Ireland this year.

The 26-year-old described 2017 as a "big year" as he announced an outdoor gig at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin as part of its summer concert series.

Carter will play there on Saturday, July 15 and tickets for the show go on sale next Thursday, February 16, at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to be a part of this summer's series of concerts in the Iveagh Gardens, which also includes acts like Olly Murs and Aslan," he wrote in his Sunday World column.

The Iveagh Gardens' gig comes in addition to two major indoor Irish gigs taking place at the SSE Arena in Belfast on March 31 and Dublin's 3Arena on April 1.