Steve Coogan has revealed that his cringe-inducing comic creation Alan Partridge will be making a comeback.

Since the 2013 film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, the inept TV and radio personality has only made a couple of appearances, but that's all about to change.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter during a Facebook live interview, Coogan revealed that he's working on a new project involving his most famous comedy creation.

"We're doing some more Alan at the end of this year," he said. "He'll return to the small screen in a way that we're trying to devise at the moment.

"We're not quite sure what that is, but we've got a few ideas that I'm going to keep up my sleeve . . . But there'll be more Alan."

Alan's return follows on from the second season of Mid Morning Matters and the mockumentary Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle, which both aired last year on Sky.

And it looks as though Steve Coogan may be getting influenced by politicians both in his native UK and across the Atlantic.

"In some ways the only person on Earth who's more Alan Partridge than Alan Partridge is Donald Trump," he joked. "Even Alan Partridge would think Donald Trump is a bit much.

"I thought Nigel Farage was the incarnation of Alan Partridge, a nightmare version of Alan Partridge who actually wields some power, but I would have never predicted the leader of the free world would be an uber-Partridge."