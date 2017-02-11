Love was certainly in the air on last night's Late Late Show Valentine Special - especially for Al Porter.

This year's Late Late love extravaganza opened with Eurovision legend Linda Martin and the Dublin comedian performing the 1980s' rock ballad Dead Ringer for Love, which was originally a duet between Cher and Meatloaf.

After the song, Porter told show host Ryan Tubridy about his own love life, which appears to be blooming.

"This is my sixth time I've been on The Late Late Show, and every time you ask me if I'm dating someone and I haven't been," the comedian recounted. "But, yeah, what can I say? I'm very much in love.

Porter also admitted - with his tongue firmly in his cheek - that he'd run out of patience waiting for Ryan Tubridy to ask him out.

"You left me waiting too long," he said. "I would've been quicker getting a hospital bed. I was trying to get with you. I always thought we'd be a great celebrity couple."

The Valentine's special got the proverbial mixed reaction, with the best summing-up probably from this punter: