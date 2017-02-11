Singer Adam Levine said he was "one of the luckiest people who's ever lived" as he was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Maroon 5 frontman was joined by his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, and their four-month-old daughter Dusty Rose as he was honoured at the famous landmark in Los Angeles.

The star-studded ceremony was also attended by singer Gwen Stefani and her partner, country star Blake Shelton, Van Halen rocker Sammy Hagar and Levine's Maroon 5 bandmates.

Addressing the crowd gathered on Hollywood Boulevard, Levine said: "I'm not going to downplay this and pretend that it's not the coolest thing ever that this is happening.

"I'm from Los Angeles, California. My band is here. We just had our 23rd anniversary playing music together. We were 14 or 15 when we started this band.

"I was cocky, I thought we'd be successful but this is so f------ nuts.

"This is a surreal, exciting and astonishing moment to be experiencing. It's really incredible.

"I have a daughter. I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived.

"This is one of the most incredible, special days of my life."

Maroon 5