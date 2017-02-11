Awards season is in full swing, and with the BAFTAs taking place on Sunday night, we've rounded up some of our favourite red carpet moments from the awards though the years.

When you accidentally on purpose dress in the same outfit as your date

This was no Justin and Britney double denim moment, however. When Angelina Jolie stepped out in a custom-made Saint Laurent tuxedo suit alongside then-fiancé Brad Pitt at the 2014 BAFTAs it became an instantly iconic look for the actress, and for Brangelina as a whole.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 2014

(Over) preparing for British weather

When American actress Halle Berry was choosing what frock to wear to the 2003 BAFTAs, she decided to go for the one with the matching fur coat. Here she is in a dove-grey satin Emmanuel Ungaro number and a massive fur coat casually draped across her shoulders. Glam and practical, we can get down.

Halle Berry, 2003

A hairstyle to end all hairstyles

Sigh. No one will ever come close to Audrey Hepburn's captivating elegance and style. At the 1964 BAFTAs she oozed effortless glamour in a simple shift dress, diamond earrings and the mother of all beehives, topped off with a beaming smile.

Rachel Roberts and Audrey Hepburn, 1964

Goldie Hawn is all of us

Aw, we love you Goldie Hawn. The Hollywood actress was in a vision in a white embellished gown at the 2005 awards, but a rogue gust of wind threatened to ruin her carefully coiffed hairstyle. Despite the inclement weather, the actress stole the show along with partner Kurt Russell.

Kurt Douglas and Goldie Hawn, 2005

Posing on the red carpet with your best pal

Isn't this the cutest. Michael Fassbender looks beyond chuffed to be posing with friend and Steve Jobs co-star Kate Winslet at last year's BAFTAs. They make a fine pair on the red carpet!

Kate Winslet, Michael Fassbender, 2016

A fairytale gúna worthy of an Oscar winner

French actress Marion Cotillard, who won the best actress BAFTA in 2008 for her incredible performance in La Vie En Rose, stole the show at the awards in an unusual, but breathtaking, Chanel dress. It's kind of like a fairytale dress you would imagine yourself wearing when you're a child, but in the most magical way. Kudos to Marion for pulling it off with ease.

Marion Cotillard, 2008

Powercouple alert

Permanently foppish leading man Hugh Grant stepped out with then-partner Elizabeth Hurley at the 1996 BAFTAs and they were a match made in heaven. Hurley's deceptively simple plunging halterneck gown is a dream, while Grant is working his usual dandy charm.

Elizabeth Hurley, Hugh Grant 1996

If Tom Ford was our friend we'd take him everywhere too

The mesmerizing and supremely talented Julianne Moore often hits the red carpet decked out in British designer and director Tom Ford's lavishing frocks, and at the 2011 BAFTAs the stylish duo stepped out together, to swoon-worthy results. This crushed blue strapless velvet dress is one of our favourite red carpet moments from Moore, and Ford makes a rather dashing partner in a tailored tuxedo.

Tom Ford, Julianne Moore 2011

Oh, the glamour

The ultimate Hollywood couple, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, looked fabulous at the 1967 BAFTAs, with Taylor donning a sequinned overcoat with feather trim, as well as her ubiquitous opulent jewels.

Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor 1967

Remember when Billie Piper and Chris Evans were an item?

And how happy the former couple look here at the 2004 BAFTAs. Piper went for the unusual option of a green trouser suit while Evans kept it simple in all black.

Billie Piper, Chris Evans 2004

Emma Stone smolders as a blond

Smokin'! Emma Stone ruled the red carpet in a one-shouldered coral and red Lanvin dress at the 2011 BAFTAs. Everything about this look is just right, from the loosely curled hair, to her subtly smokey eye makeup and perfectly nude lipstick.

Emma Stone, 2011

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams

All eyes were on Heath Ledger and then-partner Michelle Williams at the 2006 BAFTAs. The Brokeback Mountain co-stars, who were notoriously private, put on a rare display of affection as they held hands under a giant umbrella.