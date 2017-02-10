First Dates farmer George, who had quite the foot-in-mouth moment on Thursday night, has ruled out romance in the near future because he's "lambing until April".

The 25-year-old from Blessington, Co Wicklow and his date, Tipperary woman Amanda, were guests on Ryan Tubridy's show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Friday morning, where the mismatched singletons talked about taking part in the most awkward First Dates episode of the series so far.

George did himself no favours on the date by revealing that his mother gave him a lift to the hotel.

George having a mare on #FirstDatesIRL — Sean Hayes (@batchhayes) February 9, 2017

He dug an even bigger hole when he told women's studies Masters student Amanda that "men are bad at making sandwiches" during his botched attempt to sing the praises of counter staff to the former deli worker.

Despite that 'I'll get my coat' calamity on the night, George and Amanda told Tubridy that they are friends and had actually been out a few times since the show.

That face you make when he tells you women make sandwiches and you're studying feminism #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/DH4LAIauB6 — Therese Ryan (@TheRealTherese) February 9, 2017

However, when asked by the presenter if their nights out were dates, there was some confusion.

"There were dates, I think. I hope!" said George.

"Listen to that silence, George!" said Tubridy. "There's your answer from the other side!"

"They were dates, but there was... never really, dating," replied Amanda, 'clarifying' matters.

"What, was it an alternative fact? An alternative date?" asked Tubridy. "What? It was a date without dating?!"

Following a toe-curling inquiry about whether they had kissed (George: "I'll let her answer that one"; Amanda: "My parents are listening"), talk then turned to what their dating plans were for the future.

"To be honest, I haven't time," said Amanda. "We're friends now, no?"

"Yeah, definitely - we're friends," answered George. "I'm lambing until April, so unless you want to come down and give me a hand... Get yourself a pair of wellies, you'd look great!"

When asked about his post-lambing romantic schedule, George replied: "I don't know Ryan. Sit back and relax and hopefully something will come my way maybe. I don't know."

Amanda, meanwhile, will be "just going out saving the world".

"I'd say just leave it off for a while, maybe," she said of dating. "The show was great and everything but not right now."

First Dates continues on RTÉ2 on Thursday nights at 9.30pm. Make your own sandwiches.