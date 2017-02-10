Kevin Costner has said he would star in a sequel to his 1992 box office hit The Bodyguard if the film was made "in the right way".

The original Mick Jackson-directed film saw Costner star opposite the late Whitney Houston in the story of Frank Farmer, a former Secret Service agent tasked with protecting Houston's character, singer Rachel Marron, from a stalker. However, it's not long before the personal and professional collide.

The Bodyguard took more than $400m at the box office, spawned a stage show and gave Houston one of the biggest songs in music history with her cover of Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You from the soundtrack.

While promoting his new film Hidden Figures, Costner was asked by the Press Association about the possibility of reprising his Bodyguard role.

"It's all about the writing for me," he said.

"The sequel, when you do it, you're basically telling people to back a truck up, get a big shovel and that's how much money you're going to get.

"They have a tendency to be a lot about the money. So I would revisit that movie, in the right way."

Kevin Costner with Hidden Figures co-star Janelle Monae

Costner was also asked if his Hidden Figures co-star, singer Janelle Monae, could play the female lead in a Bodyguard sequel.

"Yeah, of course she could," he answered. "But it wouldn't have to be a singer; it wouldn't have to be a remake.

"It could be an idea of guarding another person.

"In fact, I think it would be better if you didn't try to replicate that idea, that you found him, Frank Farmer, in a different place in his life."

Hidden Figures, which tells the true story of how female African-American mathematicians played a key role in the early years of the US space programme, opens in cinemas next Friday.