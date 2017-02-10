Comedy star Rosie O'Donnell has fuelled speculation that she will follow in the footsteps of Melissa McCarthy and Kate McKinnon and send-up another member of the Trump administration on US TV show Saturday Night Live - this time Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

O'Donnell has changed her Twitter profile picture to one where she looks remarkably like Bannon (until recently Bannon was represented as the grim reaper on the sketch show).

The transformation follows a tweet earlier this week where O'Donnell wrote she was "here to serve" and would be "ready" if called upon to portray the controversial adviser.



O'Donnell has been among the most vocal celebrity critics of US President Donald Trump after the pair were embroiled in a longstanding long feud.

The business mogul-turned-politician infamously humiliated the actress and presenter with his response to a question about his attitude towards women during a Republican TV debate in 2015 and at various times has referred to her as either "fat", a "slob" or "an unattractive woman both inside and out".

The whole thing kicked off back in 2006 when O'Donnell mocked Trump, when she was co-host of the US talk-show The View, over the Miss USA pageant which Trump was co-owner of.

If O'Donnell appears as Bannon on Saturday Night Live she will join Alec Baldwin as President Trump, Melissa McCarthy as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Kate McKinnon as Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

McCarthy's uncanny impression of Spicer went viral last weekend, where she parodied the frosty relationship that Spicer has with the press, along with the secretary’s brash and confrontational manner,

And for added fun, Baldwin is set to return as Saturday Night Live host this weekend...