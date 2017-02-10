Love is in the air as the St Valentine's special edition of The Late Late Show dominates tonight's telly.

Pick of the day

The Late Show, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

Last year's St Valentine Day's special went down a treat with viewers and had social media in meltdown. More of the same, please?

Cupid’s arrow is poised to strike again as Ryan Tubridy welcomes another set of eager singletons waiting to find love live on The Late Late.

Love Tub becomes the nation's wingman for the night, helping the audience to find their soul mate with a series of dating games. There will be plenty of chat, music and craic and a few surprises along the way.

Here are some celebs on how to woo your love on St Valentine's Day:

Movie Choice of the day

Anchorman: the Legend of Ron Burgundy, 9.35pm, RTÉ2

Have to admit that I thought this film was pretty lame when I saw it back in the day, but millions of others think otherwise.

It's a tongue-in-cheek take on the prevalent culture during the 1970s, focusing on a San Diego TV station where Will Ferrell's title character clashes with his new female co-anchor.

As ever, Ferrell's ability to keep an audience entertained is evident here, but it's an uneven and often unfunny film that rarely veers beyond or above the infantile.

Enjoy!

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 8.00pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Whitney's plans for a night out suffer a setback when Lee's friend Beanbag cancels. Not giving up so easily, Whitney urges Beanbag to change his mind and they all end up going to The Vic.

It's not long before Whitney comes up with another unexpected idea to help Lee, but what will his reaction be?

Meanwhile, Michelle tries to help Bex to fix her friendship with Louise. Elsewhere, Denise is annoyed when the students next door throw a party.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Elementary, Sky Box Sets

Topical, given that Elementary star Jonny Lee Miller is in the new Trainspotting T2movie, reviving his Sick Boy character. Here he's Sherlock Holmes, no less.

But it’s an updated version with Miller and Lucy Liu in the roles of the famous detective and his straight-talking (and now female) sidekick, Joan Watson, in a slick US-set version.

While it's pretty much case-of-the-week stuff, Miller is full of ticks and mannerisms, and makes a great Holmes. Look out to for Dublin-born Aidan Quinn, who plays New York PD Captain Thomas Gregson.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Not Going Out, 9.00pm, BBC One

After years of being the funniest crap sitcom on British TV, Not Going Out recently reinvented itself as the funniest crap family comedy as the show moved forward several years so Lee and Lucy have three kids in tow.

The plot and characters are as poor and translucent as ever, but the gags are still flying at a rapid pace. It's not fair that such a poor show should offer so many laughs.

Anyway, this week Lee and Lucy get into hot water when a game with friends gets out of hand.

Here's something they made earlier: