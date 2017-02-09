Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jason Statham.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the 29-year-old model and actress shared an image of her showing off her baby bump while lounging on the beach.

The caption reads, "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x"

The image was taken by 49-year-old dad-to-be Statham, who proposed to the Mad Max: Fury Road star last year.

The couple began dating in 2010 and Huntington-Whiteley previously spoke about their plans to start a family together telling Elle magazine, "I always see myself working, but definitely being a mum will be a big part of me.

"I think there is naturally a point where you think, 'I don't care about myself as number one any more'. I want to care about other things."