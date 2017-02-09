Eric Bana is set to walk the red carpet at the Gala Irish Premiere of The Secret Scripture later this month as the Audi Dublin International Film Festival rolls into town.

The 48-year-old Australian actor, who is well known for his roles in Black Hawk Down and Star Trek, will join co-stars Vanessa Redgrave, Jack Reynor, Susan Lynch and director Jim Sheridan for the premiere of the film on February 24 at the Savoy Cinema on O'Connell Street.

Festival Director Grainne Humphreys said that the event "was already a landmark event for Irish film in 2017, but to have Eric Bana jetting in for the Gala brings another dimension of glamour and significance.

"I’m delighted to welcome him back to Ireland for the festival."

John Butler's Handsome Devil will close the Audi Dublin International Film Festival

Irish director John Butler recently applauded Ireland's ever-growing film industry at the ADIFF launch saying he hopes it will continue to capitalise on 2016's success which saw a record number of Oscar nominations and box office takings.

The Stag director lavished praise on Irish filmmakers and actors admitting he feels special to be part of such a unique community.

"It's nice in Ireland to feel part of a community of filmmakers. I do think there is a genuine sense of camaraderie. You know everybody because the community is small," he told RTÉ Entertainment.

Butler is set to close the Audi Dublin International Film Festival with his new comedy-drama Handsome Devil, which centres on a "rugby-mad boarding school" and tells the story of what happens when outsider Ned (Fionn O'Shea) and star athlete Conor (Nicholas Galitzine) are forced to share a room.

"The Stag closed the film festival four years ago. It's cool to be bringing back a second film and to play at the closing night," he said.

"I attended the Dublin Film Festival throughout my 20's and bunked off college to go. I used to go to three and four films a day.

"I've done that for years. A premiere of any sort is always nice to get, but this is particularly special," he added.