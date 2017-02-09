Ivan Yates is to return to the airwaves on Newstalk with a new two hour morning show on Sunday's which will compete against Marian Finucane on RTÉ Radio 1.

The new show will begin on the first weekend of April and will be feature a mix of politics, business, current affairs and sport.

It's the first return to full-time broadcasting for the former Fine Gael Minister since he quit Newstalk Breakfast last year as well as his other media work with the Irish Independent and TV3 for what he said were 'personal' reasons.

The 57-year-old had presented Newstalk Breakfast since 2009, taking a 16-month sabbatical in 2012/2013 when he moved to Wales to avail of the UK bankruptcy process.

During his recent break from the spotlight, Yates and his wife Deirdre, travelled across the United States and visited more than 30 states during their three month trip.

In a statement today Yates said had hoped he would be able to make a return to the airwaves.

"I spent seven fantastic years at Newstalk and had always envisaged the possibility of returning. With all that’s been happening in politics across the world lately, between Trump and Brexit, I can’t wait to get back on air to share my views", he said.