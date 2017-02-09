Irish actor Patrick Gibson, who's been winning rave notices for his star turn in the Netflix sci-fi hit, The OA, has said is 'stoked' at the news that the series is to return.

Gibson, who's best known for his role in Lenny Abrahamson's movie What Richard Did alongside Jack Reynor, plays one of the pivotal roles in the mystery series.

In case you were wondering. Yep, I just heard. And yes, I'm stoked. pic.twitter.com/zhEpnZJPHE — Paddy Gibson (@PatrickGibson00) February 8, 2017

Gibson's character, Steve Winchell is the local bad boy who is befriended by Prairie Johnson, a girl who one day suddenly reappears having been missing for seven years. Oh and she's no longer blind and now calling herself 'The OA'.

The first season appeared in December without much fanfare, however the eight episodes quickly won over a legion of fans and were compared favourably to the big breakout hit on Netflix last year, Stranger Things.

Netflix hasn’t released a statement yet on when the show will return for its second season, or how many episodes it will include.

Last month Gibson told RTÉ Entertainment that he was completely taken by the character of Steve, an aggressive but deeply wounded teenage bully.

"I was blown away. I don't think I've every become so obsessed with a character from literally just the sides and character breakdown. It was one of those rare occasions, where they don't write down that 'he's troubled' or 'misguided'. The character was there in the words which is really rare....So that really stood out to me", he said.

The talented 21 year shrugged off the praise he's been receiving and says he's deliberately avoided keeping an eye on social media and online commentary.

"To be honest I haven't read anything online. I did google myself once and I was like 'I'm never doing that again, its so lame'. It's kind of strange", he laughed.

Irish audiences will next see him starring alongside Idris Elba and fellow Irish actor Denis Gough in Sky Atlantic’s Guerrilla, a new political drama from the Oscar-winning writer of 12 Years a Slave.