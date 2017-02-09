2FM's Chris and Ciara are in the hot seat tonight on First Dates Extra and promise to scrutinise the daters with their own unique brand of banter.

One of the romantic hopefuls to get the Chris and Ciara treatment is 26-year-old Dublin native Kerry.

Speaking ahead of her date, Kerry reveals that she reckons men don't approach women anymore to arrange taking them out.

She says: "It's actually really hard to meet people now. Fellas don't come up to you any more…and I don't think it's because I am a minger. I just don't think that's the culture anymore."

As the pair spy on the date Ciara is quick to agree with Kerry, however Chris offers his take on the matter.

"Maybe you are a minger though."

Trading mild(ish!) insults is not all the comedy duo get up to, they also discuss thing like Coppers, GAA and the dating scene these days.

And things get a little awkward when the subject of ‘fanny flutters’ arise…



Check out Chris and Ciara on First Dates Extra on the RTÉ Player after First Dates airs on RTÉ Two at 9.30pm.