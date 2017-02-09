Emotions ran high last night following RTÉ One's documentary After The Crash, with viewers praising the hard-hitting show and calling for it to become compulsory viewing for drivers around the country.

In 2016, 188 people tragically lost their lives on the roads in Ireland.

After The Crash shared the stories' of families trying to cope after losing loved ones in car accidents.

Gerard and Paul Madigan, brothers of Michael Madigan, talk about their devastating loss

With powerful testimony from parents, siblings, grandparents, children and grandchildren, the documentary went behind the statistics and highlighted the enormous impact of each and every loss of life.

It also aimed to raise awareness about the importance of road safety and avoiding such tragedies – and from the reaction on social media it did just that, with many people urging drivers to pay heed to the powerful message of After The Crash.

Eimear Hurley wrote: "It should be compulsory viewing for every learner driver."

"It should be compulsory viewing for every learner driver." https://t.co/r0ufmSMQK5 #afterthecrash — Eimear Hurley (@eimearhurley) February 9, 2017

Many more viewers echoed her sentiments with Colin McDonagh writing: "Every school in Ireland needs to show" the programme.

Every school in Ireland needs to show #afterthecrash @RTEOne — Colin McDonagh (@colin_mcdonagh) February 8, 2017

Brenda Drumm also tweeted: "This programme should be shown in secondary schools and to all drivers before they get their licence #afterthecrash"

This programme should be shown in secondary schools and to all drivers before they get their licence #afterthecrash — Brenda Drumm (@BrendaDrumm) February 8, 2017

While Seosamh Mac Blaca ‏added: "Should definitely be shown in every secondary school around the country #AfterTheCrash

Should definitely be shown in every secondary school around the country #AfterTheCrash — Seosamh Mac Blaca (@Joseph_Blake_67) February 8, 2017

If you missed After the Crash last night you can watch it on the RTÉ Player here.