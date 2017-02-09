Cracking US drama This is Us begins tonight on RTÉ One, and it promises to be one of the TV shows of the year.

Pick of the day

This is Us, 10.30pm, RTÉ2

Probably the best of the recent new shows on mainstream US TV, This is Us is pretty much programme of the week - month, year even - as it makes its debut on Irish telly.

The pilot is one of the best I've ever seen, as it draws the viewer into the lives of its characters, makes an imaginative and instant impression, and ends with an enticing twist that'll have you yearning for the next episode.

Mandy Moore (nominated for a Golden Globe award) and Milo Ventimiglia star as parents expecting triplets, while Sterling K Brown plays a family man seeking his biological father. There's also Jason Hartley as an actor quitting a sitcom and Chrissy Metz as a woman determined to lose.

Oozing empathy and emphasising the links that bind people, This is Us is just the kind of comfort telly required in these turbulent times.

Movie Choice of the day

Four Weddings and a Funeral, 9.45pm, Sky Cinema Drama

In case you think the 1990s never happened, here's one of the films that helped to define that decade, Hugh Grant's hair and Andie MacDowell's smile.

Written by Richard Curtis and directed by Mike Newell, it follows the ups and downs of a group of posh friends as the wade through their mid-20s and beyond.

The cast includes Simon Callow, John Hannah and others, and it's all great fun, but the big deal is whether or not Hugh Grant's Charles is up for falling in love with Andie MacDowell's Carrie.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

As the pressure on the Carters continues thanks to Babe's secret bad behaviour, she faces the music when Shirley and Johnny angrily confront her.

Later, Babe tries to make amends with the Carter family yet again. Can she worm her way back in?

Meanwhile, Whitney is so desperate to cheer Lee up that she resorts to drastic lengths to find some money, wanting them both to enjoy a night out with his friend Beanbag.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Orange Is the New Black, Netflix

It's just been announced that the fifth season of Orange Is the New Black is being released in June, so you've a few months to catch up if you haven't already seen this show.

One of the most popular shows on Netflix, it revolves around Piper Chapman, played by Taylor Schilling, a woman in her thirties who ends up in prison for smuggling drug money.

The money belonged to her girlfriend, Alex Vause (played by That 70s' Show's Laura Prepon), and the two of them share a women's prison with a motley crew of inmates.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

First Dates Ireland, 9.30pm, RTÉ2

Okay. First Dates Ireland is guilt-free pleasure, but I wanted to mention it, but the arrival of This is Us could not be ignored, and this is the only place I can fit FDI.

This week, Cupid's cutlery is being laid out for cheeky chap Ian from legendary Dublin suburb Finglas – Aslan and all that - meets his match in the form of Gary, whose fascinatingly described as 'a dancing hairdresser'.

Also this week; will soldier Conor be the proverbial officer and a gentleman when he meets up with a Dublin girl inexplicably called Kerry?