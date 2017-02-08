Are you a Jedward superfan? The Ray D'Arcy Show wants to bring the biggest Jedward fans face to face with their idols on Saturday night!

Fresh from the Celebrity Big Brother house, the dynamic duo Jedward will be live in studio with Ray on Saturday night.

In a shock result, Jedward finished as runners-up on Celebrity Big Brother last week, with TV presenter Coleen Nolan taking the crown on the night.

Bookies had earlier predicted a Jedward victory due to their "fanatical" following.

So now, we are calling all fans to get in touch with their best Jedward fan stories to be in with the chance to meet the lads face to face on The Ray D'Arcy Show.

If you want a chance to meet them all you have to do is prove that you are a SUPERFAN! Email your Jedward fan stories to raydarcyshow@rte.ie with the subject heading "Jedward". Please remember to include a daytime telephone number.

The Ray D'Arcy Show airs this Saturday February 11 at 9.55pm on RTÉ ONE.