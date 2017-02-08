The cream of Irish comedy have joined forces for a comedy gig that guaranteed to deliver some great laughs this St Patrick's Day in Dublin - and best of all its all in aid of a good cause.

The 3Arena gig is being organised to support a range of Irish and international causes for Comic Relief and is spearheaded by comedian Deirdre O'Kane and TV producer Darren Smith.

There's an impressive line up of talent on the bill including (deep breath) Tommy Tiernan, Dara O’Briain, Ardal O'Hanlon, Jason Byrne, Deirdre O’Kane, Abandoman, Des Bishop, Bernard O'Shea, Ed Byrne, David O’Doherty, Panti Bliss, Alison Spittle, PJ Gallagher and Al Porter who will all be performing for free on the night.

Deirdre O'Kane explained what moved her to organise the star-studded charity event.

Comedian Deirdre O'Kane is the brains behind the gig

"Like everyone else, I was moved by the heart breaking images of people living incredibly tough lives around the world and at home, and so I decided I wanted to do something fun and useful that would raise a proper chunk of money. So I picked up my broken phone and asked my talented, funny friends to help. I was extremely happy when they all generously said 'yes, sign me up'", she said.

"Darren and I then approached 3Mobile/3Arena, 2FM and Comic Relief who were very happy to collaborate with us. So we have a killer line up, an incredible venue, a national holiday, a national radio station and a legendary charity partner. Now all we need is for the great Irish public to treat themselves to a brilliant night out!!”

Ticket for the gig go on sale this Friday from usual outlets and are priced €39.00 and €45.00 per ticket plus booking fee.