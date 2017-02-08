Celebrity Big Brother star Jeremy McConnell has taken a paternity test on live television to determine if he is the father of his co-star Stephanie Davis's baby.

The 26-year-old Irish model claims the 23-year-old former Hollyoaks actress wanted him to sign an 'unreasonable contract' in order to get the DNA results done - the contents of which cannot be discussed for legal reasons.

McConnell, who also appeared on MTV's Beauty School Cop Outs, explained his reasons for not signing the document and branded the terms as "unreasonable".

On numerous occasions, McConnell stated he needed to be sure he was the father of Caben-Albi George who was born on January 13, as Davis had allegedly told him she had been intimate with other men around the time she fell pregnant.

Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell at the final of Celebrity Big Brother

Davis confirmed she was expecting just weeks after the on-off couple split for good.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning on Wednesday, McConnell said "no man would sign that contract" while explaining that he wants to be a father to the child if he is proven to be the dad.

Schofield concluded the interview by explaining that the DNA test has been sent off and it will now be held by the company while Davis decides how she wants to proceed.

Just an hour after McConnell appeared on This Morning to get swabbed for a paternity test, Davis released a statement in which she claimed to feel "humiliated" by the way in which her ex demanded to know whether he was the father of her baby boy.