Niall Horan may be a multi-millionaire, world famous pop star, but that didn't stop him having an authentic backpacking experience on his time off during One Direction's hiatus.

The 23-year-old Mullingar-born singer took a break from showbiz to embark on a trip with two of his cousins in 2016, and now Horan has revealed their sensible budget.

"I went backpacking across Southeast Asia last year", he said during an appearance on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

"It was incredible. We went around Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia, for six weeks. We did it on a budget and it was brilliant."

The This Town singer added: "You'd be surprised what 20 quid a night gets you over in Asia."



Horan first mentioned his budget backpacking experience on The Graham Norton Show in October last year.

"We just wanted to do it properly", he explained. "All my friends got to do it, but I was travelling the world in a different way, so I thought it’s only fair that I get to do it, too."

Norton joked that his cousins might have objected to his strict budget, and were secretly thinking "he's a multi-millionaire and I'm sleeping in a bunk".

"Probably they were, but they would never say it to me!", Horan responded.

The Irish popstar is currently writing his solo album in Los Angeles as 1D's hiatus continues.



"When you're writing songs it goes through phases, writing some good stuff and bad stuff", he said of the process. "At the moment, in my head, I think I'm writing some good stuff hopefully.

"I'm just going to keep writing for a while and bring out the album later in the summer."