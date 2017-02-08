RTÉ One's After the Crash looks at death and devastation on Irish roads, while 1980s US show MacGyver gets a cheesy reboot on Sky 1.

Pick of the day

After the Crash, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

Last year, 188 people lost their lives on Ireland's roads. Each life lost resulted in devastation for their family, friends and communities.

Hardly a week goes by without another horrific car crash, with more lives lost on Irish roads. The tragedy soon becomes yesterday's news, but for the families and friends of the victims, the struggle to deal with their loss is only beginning.

This documentary has people telling their personal stories of loss and grief. It won't make for easy viewing, but anyone who's ever likely to get behind the wheel of a car should watch it.

Among the interviewees are the families of Andrew Roche Mason and Andrew Madigan, two care assistants in Limerick who died in March 2016 when the car they were travelling in crashed into a van.

Also featured are Tom and Margaret Kelly, whose daughter Tina and grandson Joey were killed when their car hit a tree near their home in Ballygar, Co Galway.

Movie Choice of the day

Star Trek, 9.00pm, Sky Cinema Hits

This is the 2009 reboot directed by JJ Abrams, starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto as young versions of James T Kirk and Spock. And very good it is too.

It's a prequel that sees familiar crew members of the USS Enterprise taking baby steps as they graduate from Starfleet Academy and then face Eric Bana's Nero, a Romulan from their future who threatens the United Federation of Planets.

The late Leonard Nimoy pops up to play Spock Prime, but Zachary Quinto steals the show as the alternate-timeline version of the half-Vulcan/half-human. Winona Ryder even makes an appearance as Amanda Grayson, Spock's human mother.

It's Spock-tacular!

Soap Choice of the day

Emmerdale, 7.00pm, TV3

It's an emotional night on Emmerdale as the villagers say their final farewells to Joanie Wright.

The shock and grief becomes too much for Zak Dingle, while paying his respects during the funeral service for his estranged wife.

But heartbroken Kerry Wyatt has no sympathy for Zak as she tearfully rants at him for letting down Joanie both in life and death.

Fans of the Yorkshire-based soap were stunned by Joanie's sudden death last week when she had a heart attack just after being released from prison for assaulting a police officer.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Boardwalk Empire, Sky Box Sets

This was great while it lasted - an American period crime drama set in New Jersey's Atlantic City during the Prohibition era, starring Steve Buscemi as corrupt politician Nucky Thompson.

The pilot episode was directed by Martin Scorsese and cost an eye-watering $18 million, but kept up an impressive standard over the course of its five-season run despite a lesser per-episode budget and the lack of a Scorsese.

The cast was as amazing as it was extensive, but for me the standout was Bobby Cannavale playing unhinged gangster Gyp Rosetti in season three. The scenery was simply devoured.

If you haven't seen it yet, enjoy at your leisure.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

MacGyver, 8.00pm, Sky 1

In this reboot of the hit TV show from the 1980s/90s, 20-something Angus MacGyver uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives.

It stars Lucas Till in the eponymous role. His MacGyver creates a clandestine organisation within the US government, where he shows his extraordinary talent for utilising everyday objects. He's saving the nation with improvisation.

Critics in the US have panned the remake, saying that it pales in comparison to the original. Could be 'So bad it's good,' though.