Lady Gaga has responded to online trolls who criticised her body following her Super Bowl halftime performance, saying she's proud of her body and they should be too.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter faced derision from some people who were keen to point out imperfections when she took to the stage wearing shorts and a crop top.

The American pop star hit back at the body shamers by posting a photo of herself and her dancers performing during the show on Instagram, along with the caption: "I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too.

"No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed.

"Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga"

Over 111 million viewers tuned in to watch Gaga's 13-minute halftime performance on the Super Bowl, which saw her perform a medley of her biggest hits.

Gaga has another big show coming up as it has been confirmed that she will perform with heavy metal band Metallica at the Grammys on Sunday.