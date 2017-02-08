Richard Hatch, the American actor best known for his roles in the original Battlestar Galactica TV series and the 2004 reboot, has died. He was 71 and had been battling pancreatic cancer.

His death was confirmed by his son, Paul Hatch, on the actor's Facebook page. He said his father had "died peacefully with his family and friends at his side".

A native of California, Hatch began his career in repertory and off-Broadway theatre before his big television break in the soap opera All My Children.

When Michael Douglas left his role as Assistant Inspector Steve Keller in the hit Seventies detective series The Streets of San Francisco for a big screen career, Hatch replaced him as actor Karl Malden's onscreen partner, Inspector Dan Robbins. However, following Douglas' departure ratings fell and the show ended in 1977.

Hatch's next major TV series, Battlestar Galactica, gave the actor his iconic role as Captain Apollo and saw him receive a Golden Globe nomination.

The sci-fi show was particularly memorable for Hatch's screen chemistry with co-star Dirk Benedict, who played Lieutenant Starbuck. Benedict, who went on to worldwide fame as The A-Team's Templeton 'Faceman' Peck, said he was "devastated" to hear of his friend's passing.

In the wake of Star Wars' success, Battlestar Galactica ran from 1978-79, but the high cost of making the series was not reflected in the ratings and the cult favourite was cancelled after 21 episodes.

Hatch's association with the show would continue for the rest of his life: he wrote a number of Battlestar Galactica books and when the series was rebooted in 2004 he was cast in a different role, that of terrorist-turned-political leader Tom Zarek. He played the character over the show's four seasons.

Hatch's other screen credits included soaps Dynasty and Santa Barbara, police show TJ Hooker and the sci-fi webseries The Silicon Assassin Project.

Richard Hatch with (l-r) his Battlestar Galactica co-stars Edward James Olmos and Aaron Douglas at the Sci-Fi Channel's Comic-Con party in San Diego, California in July 2006

"In spite of significant roles in other series and motion pictures over the following decades, his connection with the original Battlestar, as well as the remake, created an international following among science fiction fans," wrote Paul Hatch. "While continuing his acting career, Richard was a popular figure at Comic Book conventions, science fiction forums and even hosted his own cruise ship events."

The creator of the Battlestar Galactica reboot, Ronald D Moore, and Hatch's co-stars, Edward James Olmos and Katee Sackhoff, have also been paying tribute.

Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family. — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) February 7, 2017

.Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend @SoSayWeAll the Admiral! — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) February 7, 2017