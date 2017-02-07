Blind Date is set to make a television comeback after more than 13 years off air, with Graham Norton the hot favourite to take over hosting duties following the death of Cilla Black in 2015.

Black hosted the dating show for its entire 18-year run on ITV before it came to an end in 2003 after she announced live on air that she intended to quit.

The revamped show will be broadcast on Channel 5, with a source telling The Sun, "Blind Date is the original dating show and its huge news to bring it back.

"It's a classic format that will be rebooted to make it young, sexy and modern. Expect sparks to fly. In an age of Tinder, you have got to earn the right to love on this show."

Cilla Black passed away in August 2015 at the age of 72

The programme will be produced by So Television, the company behind BBC's Graham Norton Show.

Norton is the bookmakers favourite to front the series with odds at 2/1.

Big Brother host Emma Willis (4/1), Rylan Clarke (5/1), Davina McCall (10/1), Holly Willoughby (8/1), Leigh Francis (12/1) and Helen Skelton (16/1) are also said to be in the mix.

The matchmaking show aired on Saturday nights from 1985-2003 and involved three individuals of the same sex being introduced to the audience. They were then asked a number of questions by a contestant of the opposite sex who could not be seen. The contestant would then pick one of the line-up to go on a date with.

During its run, three pairs of contestants ended up walking down the aisle, with Black attending each of the three weddings.