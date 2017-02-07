Dancing with the Stars is going for romance on Sunday night with a Valentine's themed special episode.

The eight remaining celebrities and their dance partners will take to the floor with their best romantic duets in the hopes that the judges will show them some love.

GAA star Aidan O'Mahony will be dancing the tango to Phil Collins and Philip Bailey's hit Easy Lover, while Aoibhin Garrihy is set to jive to Meatloaf and Cher's Dead Ringer For Love.

Dr. Eva was the latest star to be eliminated from the competition

There will be two foxtrots on the night; Dayl Cronin busting his moves to Marvin Gaye by Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor, and Teresa Mannion goes for a classic with Frank and Nancy Sinatra's duet Somethin' Stupid.

Denise McCormack will perform the American Smooth to Anything Goes by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, funnyman Des Bishop will take on the Paso Doble to U2 and BB King's When Love Comes To Town, Des Cahill will be cha-cha-ing to Don't Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee and Katherine Lynch is hoping to quickstep her way to the next round with Grease hit You're The One That I Want.

The Dancing with the Stars Valentines themed special airs on Sunday February 12 at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.