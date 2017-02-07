Paramount Pictures have pulled the release date for the sequel to zombie flick World War Z, the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt's career.

It was originally set for release on June 9, however that date has been scrapped and as yet there's no word on when - or if - the movie might yet be released.

The movie about the hordes of undead stalking the land looks like it might be a little dead itself now after the movie became stuck in development limbo.

Despite numerous production problems, including several re-shoots, World War Z became Pitt's biggest money spinner, surpassing the $500 million mark for the first time in his career.

However it seems that similar problems are afoot in the sequel which already saw Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona walk away from the project in favour of Jurassic Park 2.

At one point had David Fincher, who worked with Pitt on Se7en was being pencilled in as a possible director, however at present there's no word on who might be talking the helm.

Reports suggest though that the project isn't entirely dead in the water just yet and that the studio remains hopeful for a 2018 or 2019 release date.

Of course Pitt, who was the producer on the first movie, has been distracted sorting out his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie which may account for some of the delays.