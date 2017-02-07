The Moorside tells the story of a child's abduction, while Fake News Week continues on Channel 4 with Britain's Greatest Hoaxer.

Pick of the day

The Moorside, 9.00pm, BBC One

The always superb Sheridan Smith stars in this controversial two-part drama about a real-life kidnapping of a child in Yorkshire.

Following the disappearance of nine year-old Shannon Matthews from The Moorside Estate in Dewsbury, the local police and community mount a frantic search.

Despite their efforts, no trace of her can be found and within a few hours the police investigation takes on the scale of a murder enquiry.

Just as hope is fading, Shannon is found alive - but celebrations are cut short when they learn that Shannon was being held by a man known to her mother Karen.

Movie Choice of the day

Now You See Me, 9.00pm, Film4

An excellent way to unwind near the end of the day as Jesse Eisenberg leads a cast playing top-class magicians and illusionists who band together like a latter-day Robin Hood collective.

It's kind of an Ocean's 11-style caper movie with cash-tastic conjuring tricks as an an FBI agent and an Interpol detective who track a team of illusionists who pull off bank heists during their performances and reward their audiences with the money.

Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Mélanie Laurent, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman have plenty of fun in this slick, entertaining slice of celluloid fluff. So should you.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Babe's secret bad behaviour finally catches up with her, leading to huge repercussions and a new crisis for the Carters.

Meanwhile, Whitney confides in Lauren about the current situation with Lee. After hearing some advice from her friend, Whitney confronts Lee about his payslip and is shocked when he tells her the truth.

Elsewhere, Denise struggles to forgive Kim when she finally apologises, while Glenda makes an upsetting discovery when Ricky and Amy return to school. Stacey also gets involved by discussing Jack with Max.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Santa Clarita Diet, Netflix

This new 10-episode dramedy dropped last Friday and by all accounts it's well worth a look. The premise and cast are certainly selling it.

Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife estate agents leading vaguely discontented lives in the LA. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenage daughter Abby, until Sheila becomes a flesh-eating zombie.

One downside of the show is its graphic content, which a lot of reviewers found incongruous. Carnivores should enjoy it though.

Great tagline: 'The Family that slays together, stays together'.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Britain's Greatest Hoaxer, 10.00pm, Channel 4

As part of their Fake News Week, Channel 4 sent serial hoaxer Simon Brodkin – he infamously snowed former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter in fake banknotes and invaded Kanye West's stage at Glastonbury - on a mission or two.

This documentary follows him as he sets his sights on three of the world's most notorious figures: pop mogul Simon Cowell, controversial businessman Philip Green and USA President Donald J Trump.

Now there's three people you wouldn't want to make enemies with for something as trivial as a TV show.