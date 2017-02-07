Dublin's darling of popular fiction Cecelia Ahern has joined United Talent Agency who has looked after huge stars like Mariah Carey, Angelina Jolie and Daniel Radcliffe.

The Irish novelist, who has sold over 25 million copies of her 14 books worldwide, has signed a huge-deal with talent and literacy agency, which represent clients around the world.

Ahern, who is the daughter of former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, is best-known for the 2004 international best-seller, PS I Love You, which was made into the 2007 drama starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler.

Cecelia Ahern with her husband David Keoghan and parents, Bertie and Miriam Ahern

Her second novel, Where Rainbows End, also received the feature treatment, as did the 2014 romantic comedy Love, Rosie, starring Lily Collins and Sam Claflin.

The mum-of-two has also worked on TV projects including the ABC's Samantha Who? which she co-created and wrote. The comedy ran for two series and starred Christina Applegate and Melissa McCarthy.