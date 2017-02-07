Donald Trump's celebrity support circle looks to have diminished as rapper Kanye West has deleted any mention of the US President from his official Twitter page.

West made a splash in December when he met the then-President-elect in Trump Tower in a move which surprised many fans and commentators.

He subsequently took to Twitter to explain his reasons for meeting Trump, saying he wanted to discuss "multicultural issues" as well as "bullying, supporting teachers, modernising curriculums and violence in Chicago".

Kanye West has deleted tweets mentioning Donald Trump

West wrote at the time in defence of the meeting: "I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change."

However, it now appears that the famed rapper has changed his tune about Trump as he has expunged any mention of the Republican politician from his account.

Sources told US showbiz website TMZ that Trump's travel ban for seven Muslim-majority countries was one of the reasons behind West's social media purge.

West's surprise meeting with Trump followed a series of statements from the rapper, who said during a concert that he would have voted for the businessman-turned-politician if he had cast his ballot.

The rapper was hospitalised for exhaustion shortly after the performance.