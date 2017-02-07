Ruth Negga has bagged another Best Actress nomination for her much-lauded performance in Loving, while Irish film Sing Street has garnered a nod for Best Soundtrack at the 2017 Empire Awards.

Following her weekend win at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in the US, former Love/Hate star Negga will compete for the Empire award against Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land) and Amy Adams, who was overlooked by the Academy Awards for her highly praised role in Arrival. Negga is among the Best Actress nominees at this year's Oscars, which take place in Hollywood on February 26.

Sing Street - In a tough soundtrack category with La La Land and Arrival among the other nominees

In another tough Empire category, Sing Street is up against Arrival, The Greasy Strangler, La La Land and Moana for the Best Soundtrack award.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story cleaned up with the most nominations at this year's Empire Awards, which are voted for by the public, with nine mentions.

Felicity Jones' Rogue One is nominated in nine categories

Rogue One is also up for Best Film, Best Director for Gareth Edwards, Best Male Newcomer for Riz Ahmed, Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Best Costume Design, Best Make-Up and Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects and Best Production Design.

Arrival follows closely behind with seven nominations in total, while Oscars favourite La La Land, Marvel's superhero hits Deadpool and Doctor Strange and New Zealand action-comedy film Hunt for the Wilderpeople all received five nods.

Arrival gets seven Empire Award nominations

In the Best Actor category, Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds will have to fend off competition from Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), as well as Oscar-nominated Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land).

The hotly-contested Best Film category features a motley crew of movies - Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Deadpool and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story battle it out against Oscar favourites Arrival and La La Land.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Sherlock and The Night Manager will be competing against Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Westworld to be crowned Best TV Series.

Empire's Editor-in-Chief Terri White said of the nominations: "This year has once again seen the fans out in force to vote for their favourite films in the Three Empire Awards.

"Which is why we are the only awards ceremony in the world to recognise Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Deadpool, Captain America: Civil War and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story alongside La La Land and Arrival!"

The Empire Awards will take place on March 19 in London.