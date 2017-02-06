Irish reality TV star Dillon St Paul, who appeared on the BBC's The Apprentice last year, has revealed that he is currently recovering following emergency brain surgery to remove a tumour.

The Limerick native detailed his experience in a blog post on his official website, saying it has been a "whirlwind of pain, emotion and disappointment" since undergoing the surgery last week.

He had a seizure while in work in the Stellar magazine office two weeks ago. The art director was working alongside editor Vicki Notaro when he said a "strange sensation" overcame him and his speech froze, which he said was "the single most terrifying thing you can ever imagine".

After being rushed to hospital, St Paul had a CT scan followed by an MRI which revealed a low-grade glioma tumour "located on the right side of my brain in an area I was was told was 'easily operable'".

Dillon St Paul appeared on The Apprentice last year

The television personality described his recovery since the surgery, saying he was in "a world of pain" and "genuinely felt like I was dying".

Dillon added that the support of family and friends and watching old episodes of Absolutely Fabulous have helped him through the tough post-surgery days.

He ended the piece by saying: "I thought The Apprentice was the hardest thing I’d ever done and now that seems ridiculous – it was just a TV show with some really mean people in a boardroom. Now I know life is too short, so be nice!"

Since St Paul published the blog post, people have taken to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery and commend him on his honesty in writing the piece.

@DillonStPaul So sorry to hear about your recent health scare. Glad you're doing well now, you were my fave on #apprentice — Kate Edwards (@JanuaryGirl87) February 6, 2017

@DillonStPaul totally epic work writing such a real, wonderful piece Mr Dillon. Sending love to you x❤x — Rebecca Jeffery (@_rebeccajeffery) February 6, 2017

@DillonStPaul Wishing you a speedy recovery and sending you a Twitter hug X — Sue (@sue_coulson) February 6, 2017

We need to be Open about this there should be no stigma in overcoming brain surgery @braintumourIRL https://t.co/lDfhzYqxGS — Dillon St.Paul (@DillonStPaul) February 6, 2017

@DillonStPaul weeping in a taxi reading this. So much love!! ❤ — Vicki Notaro (@vickinotaro) February 6, 2017

@DillonStPaul beautifully, honestly emotionally written... I wish you a safe and speedy recovery you brave man you!xxx — CarolineGraceCassidy (@CGraceCassidy) February 6, 2017

@DillonStPaul Oh my word Dillion. I'm sending you the BIGGEST hug in the world. So sorry this happened to you!!! You r so brave & amazing. — Aleksandra King (@aleksandrabking) February 6, 2017

He was unlucky not to make the quarter-finals of The Apprentice after he was fired in a double elimination when his team sank under the strain of developing an 'underwater' virtual reality game.

However he remained defiant and said his immediate ambitions after getting the boot was to "get back to Dublin, get a spray tan and conquer the world"?