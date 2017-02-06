Limerick rockers The Cranberries are heading back on the road with a special acoustically charged greatest hits tour complete with string quartet.

The band will be adding another string to their bow - quite literally - as they perform specially orchestrated versions of their hits on the tour which includes dates in Belfast and the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin on May 18.

The gigs come after the band put the finishing touches on a new 'unplugged' album which will feature orchestral re-workings of some of their biggest hits such as Linger and Zombie as well as three new tracks.

The Cranberries will be performing with a string quartet

"In recent months we have been working with the Irish Chamber Orchestra at the University of Limerick, Ireland on the string versions of our best known songs. While we have played “unplugged” before, this tour promises to be particularly special", guitarist Noel Hogan said.

That's it, next Cranberries album recorded. Last few mixes this weekend & it's ready. #thecranberries pic.twitter.com/ZYV3LUyvVZ — Noel Hogan (@hogannoel3) January 5, 2017

The new songs are expected to feature on the set list, along with some of the well know tracks that propelled them to global fame back in the 90s which saw them sell over 40 million records worldwide.

Last year, singer Dolores O'Riordan made headlines after she was fined €6000 at Ennis District Court following an air-rage incident on board a transatlantic flight from New York.

Dolores O'Riordan at Ennis District Court last year

The 45-year-old singer, who has since been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, told officers during her arrest that she was an "icon" and the "Queen of Limerick", however medial reports suggested that she was suffering hypomania, sleep deprivation and paranoia at the time of the incident.

Tickets for the upcoming gigs go on sale this Friday and are priced €49.95