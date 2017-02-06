After much speculation about whether her performance would focus on US President Donald Trump, Lady Gaga avoided any overtly political references and let the music do the talking during her Super Bowl set.

The singer, who was among those who protested outside New York's Trump Tower following the election result, did not mention Trump onstage, instead telling the crowd at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas: "America, world... We're here to make you feel good."

Gaga began her performance on the roof of the stadium singing God Bless America and This Land is Your Land.

She then recited "One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all" from the Pledge of Allegiance.

Wearing a metallic leotard and knee-length boots, Gaga was lowered into the stadium by a wire for a medley of her biggest hits.

She sang Poker Face, Born This Way and Telephone before a wardrobe change into a spiked gold jacket for Just Dance.

During her song Million Reasons she said: "Hey dad, hi mom" before closing out her performance with Bad Romance on a stage filled with dancers.

She then jumped off the stage to catch a football thrown towards her.

Among the stars who attended the Super Bowl were Elton John, John Travolta, Mark Wahlberg, Usher, John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen; and model Gisele Bundchen, whose husband Tom Brady plays for the New England Patriots.

Brady's team celebrated a stunning comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons on the night, but Wahlberg was not there to celebrate it as one of his children felt ill and the family left the stadium before the end of the game.

"I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well," wrote Wahlberg. "Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium -- but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too!"

Before the match, three of the stars of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton updated the lyrics of America the Beautiful.

Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones added the word "sisterhood" after singing the lyric "brotherhood".

Country singer Luke Bryan had the honour of singing the National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.

Taylor Swift had performed at a pre-Super Bowl party in Houston the night before the match, her only show of 2017.