The ominous trailer for season two of Stranger Things has dropped and it hints at dark times ahead while revealing that the show will return this Halloween, which seems very suitable indeed.

The air date for the highly-anticipated follow-up to the breakaway Netflix show was unveiled during a short teaser that was shown during the Super Bowl in the US on Sunday.

Although the clip is only 36-seconds long, it manages to pack a lot in. The show continues to be heavily laden with 80s-nostalgia by opening with a vintage commercial for Eggo, a reference to Eleven's favourite breakfast food, before we see her open her eyes in fear.

In shots that are likely to delight fans, we then see the trio of pre-teen protagonists zooming around town on bikes while dressed in Ghostbusters gear.

We also catch sight of a very creepy looking monster in a red sky, while the trailer promises that "the world is turning upside down".

Judging by this short clip, it looks like the nine-episode second season won't disappoint its legions of devout fans, and it's just under a nine month wait until it hits the streaming service. Mark your diaries.

The first eight episodes of the show sees Winona Ryder play a mother whose young son vanishes in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in 1983. It follows the investigation into his disappearance which unravels a series of mysteries involving secret government experiments, supernatural forces and a girl with psychokinetic abilities, played by 12-year-old British actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The cast of Stranger Things recently won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble in a drama series.

While accepting the award, actor David Harbour delivered an impassioned speech speaking out against US President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting seven Muslim-majority countries, saying the creative community needs "to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominately narcissistic culture".

Ryder's hilarious and dramatic facial expressions during the speech went viral after the awards ceremony.