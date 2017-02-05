Actress Melissa McCarthy made an unannounced appearance on Saturday Night Live to deliver an uncanny impression of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

In the eight-minute sketch, a nearly unrecognisable McCarthy parodied the frosty relationship that Spicer has with the press, the secretary’s brash and confrontational manner, his odd phrasing and the circuitousness of his answers to direct questions.

“I know that the press and myself have gotten off to a rocky start, and when I say 'rocky start,' I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie because I came out here to punch you," "Spicer" yelled.

“I'd like to begin today by apologising on behalf of you to me for how you have treated me these last two weeks and that apology is not accepted!"

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

McCarthy’s Spicer also provided an accurate recap of Trump's Supreme Court judge announcement, saying, “When he entered the room, the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation which lasted a full 15 minutes, and you can check the tape on that.

Everyone was smiling, everyone was happy, the men all had erections, and every single one of the women were ovulating left and right. And no one was sad, those are the facts forever,” she said.

“Spicer” then fielded questions, about the travel ban and advisor Steve Bannon, using props to explain the executive order to the press.

Secretary of Education nominee Betty DeVos, played by Kate McKinnon, was also introduced to field some simple questions.

“I don't know anything about school, but I do think there should be a school, probably Jesus school, and I think it should have walls and roof and gun for potential grizzly,” McKinnon’s DeVos told the press.

“Spicer” ended the press conference by announcing “And live from New York, it's Saturday Night,” despite the fact that the sketch arrived mid-show.