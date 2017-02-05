It's looking like make or break time for Lee and Whitney Carter on EastEnders as they head for a make-or-break meal out on St Valentine's Day.

The couple - played by Shona McGarty and Danny-Boy Hatchard - endured a few horrible months and the drama certainly isn't over yet, as Whitney's caring attempts to help Lee backfire in upcoming episodes.

Over the next few days, viewers will see that Whitney is determined to get Lee's life back on track after his recent troubles, but she faces fresh heartbreak when he doesn't react well to her efforts.

When the pair's marriage reaches breaking point as a result of their latest rows, Lee and Whitney hope to put put their past behind when they head out for a romantic St Valentine's Day meal.

But with Lee leaving the soap at some point in the near future, we're certainly not expecting a happy ending for them.