A representative for David Beckham has denied a story in The Sun that alleges the former footballer admitted to using his charity work to win himself a knighthood.

Football Leaks, the sport's equivalent of WikiLeaks, released hacked emails that claim Beckham was abusive towards the UK's Honours Committee and that he reacted angrily when he was asked to donate money at a dinner.

A spokesperson for Beckham said: "This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.

"David Beckham and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world.

"David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund and this commitment will continue long term.

"Before establishing the 7 Fund, David had supported UNICEF and a number of other charities over many years, including donating his entire earnings from PSG during his time playing there.

"David and UNICEF are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves."

Football Leaks apparently handles millions of confidential documents covering topics such as transfer fees, wages and contract information about notable footballers.