Dancing with the Stars contestant Des Cahill will be among the guests on tonight's Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ One.

He'll be talking about his decision to take part in the dancing contest, how he feels about his new 'Dancing Dessie' persona, that ‘Dessie Swim’ move of his and what viewers can expect from his upcoming Tango routine.

Rory Gleeson - son of Brendan, brother of Domhnall and Brían - will discuss his debut novel Rockadoon Shore, and what it’s like growing up in a Gleeson household full of actors.

Fine Gael TD Regina Doherty will also be on the couch to reveal her thoughts on the current coalition Government, her role as Government Chief Whip, her own priorities as a TD and her hopes for the future.

TV legend Theresa Lowe will join Ray to chat about what she has been up to since leaving broadcasting and her memories of one of Ireland’s most popular quiz show Where in the World.

Viewers will also be able to step back in time with Theresa and two families as they recreate the iconic quiz show.

The Ray D'Arcy Show, RTÉ One, 9.50pm