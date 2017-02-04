In a shock result, Jedward finished as runners-up on Celebrity Big Brother on Friday, with TV presenter Coleen Nolan taking the crown on the night.

Bookies had earlier predicted a Jedward victory due to their "fanatical" following.

The twins - John and Edward Grimes - were magnanimous in defeat, hugging and kissing an emotional Nolan when the result of the public vote was announced.

Nolan described her victory on the Channel 5 show as "the best feeling of my life" but said she did not deserve to win because she had been "so boring".

"Coleen needs this in her life right now... so she can write that she lived with Jedward," said the pop duo.

Jedward's antics were the highlight of the series for many

Former Loose Women star Nolan, who also took part in the show in 2012, said this series was far tougher because of the "brutal" challenges the production team put the contestants through.

"They were relentless," she told presenter Emma Willis. "There was something every day and it was always negative. The way some people left... it was fun before.

"Nobody knows how to play the game better than Big Brother."

Coleen Nolan emerges victorious

Friday's live finale saw Jedward and Nolan joined by four other contestants: cleaning guru Kim Woodburn, models Bianca Gascoigne and Nicola McLean, and actor James Cosmo.

Woodburn finished in third place, with Gascoigne first to go on Friday night, followed by McLean and Game of Thrones star Cosmo.