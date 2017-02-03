Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson has pulled out of his scheduled appearance on tonight's Late Late due to illness, while two of the show's professional dancers are also hoping to put bouts of sickness behind them in time for Sunday night.

A spokesperson for Dancing with the Stars said the show was "taking each day as it comes" regarding ebullient expert Benson's ability to join fellow judges Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond on RTÉ One on Sunday night.

Both Barry and Redmond will be joining Ryan Tubridy on tonight's Late Late as scheduled.

The Dancing with the Stars team are also keeping a watchful eye on professional dancers Ryan McShane and Kai Widdrington in the build-up to Sunday.

Denise McCormack and Ryan McShane in action earlier in the series

McShane, who is partnering Red Rock star Denise McCormack, has been suffering from tonsillitis this week and had to attend A&E.

The couple received the second highest score from the judges, 26, on last Sunday's show.

Katherine Lynch and Kai Widdrington in action on last Sunday's show

Widdrington, who is partnering comic Katherine Lynch, has also been unwell and was unable to rehearse on Friday. The couple received 16 points from the judges last Sunday night.

Dancing with the Stars, Sunday, RTÉ One, 6.30pm