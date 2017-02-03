Michael Bublé's sister-in-law, Daniela Lopilato, has said that the singer's three-year-old son is recovering well after he was diagnosed with liver cancer last November

Argentinean journalist Tomas Dente revealed the good news that Bublé's son, Noah, is doing well, and even goes as far to say that the child is now cancer free.

Speaking on Argentinian TV show Nosotros a la mañana, Dente said: "I'm going to read word for word what Daniela told me because I don't want to miss out even a comma.

Michael Bublé with his wife Luisana Lopilato and children Noah and Elias

"She tells me, 'Yes, Noah is recovering and we're very happy that's the case. His parents will speak when they want to do so."

He added: "There's a sentence which I think is wonderful and has to do with the information a colleague of mine had received and I insist there's no official confirmation because Noah's parents haven't spoken but in principle the youngster is on the mend.

"The sentence is, 'The cancer has gone.'"

However, Dente may have been a little premature with his news, as Lopilato appeared to distance herself from the reports by tweeting: "Don't use my name in the media with information and things that I haven't said. Noah is doing well and his parents will speak when they want to."

Either way, we hope Noah is doing well and we wish him good health.



Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, confirmed their son's diagnosis on the singer's Facebook page in November after doctors performed a liver biopsy. The Canadian singer pulled out of presenting duties at this year's BRIT Awards in December in light of his son's illness.